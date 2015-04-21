FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zain Saudi Q1 net loss narrows, beats estimates
April 21, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

Zain Saudi Q1 net loss narrows, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Telecom operator Zain Saudi reported a narrowing first-quarter loss on Tuesday, beating analyst forecasts.

Zain Saudi, 37-percent owned by Kuwait’s Zain, made a net loss of 257 million riyals ($68.55 million) in the three months to March 31. This compares with a net loss of 318 million riyals in the prior-year period.

Two analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast Zain Saudi to make a quarterly net loss of 270.1 million riyals and 289.4 million riyals respectively. ($1 = 3.7493 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

