FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecoms firm Zain Saudi posts narrowing Q2 net loss
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
July 16, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Telecoms firm Zain Saudi posts narrowing Q2 net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Telecom operator Zain Saudi reported a narrowing second-quarter loss on Wednesday, although the reduction was slightly below the forecast of analysts.

Saudi Arabia’s No.3 mobile company, 37-percent owned by Kuwait’s Zain, made a net loss of 329 million riyals ($87.7 million) in the three months to June 30. This compares with a net loss of 370 million riyals in the prior-year period.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Zain Saudi would make a quarterly loss of 310.8 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.