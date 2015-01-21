FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zain Saudi Q4 net loss narrows, beats forecasts
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 21, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Zain Saudi Q4 net loss narrows, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 net loss 306 mln riyals vs net loss of 462.3 mln riyals a yr ago

* 2014 annual loss 1.27 bln riyals vs loss of 1.65 bln riyals in 2013

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Telecom operator Zain Saudi reported a narrowing fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday, beating analyst forecasts due to higher demand for internet services and lower maintenance costs

The company has yet to make a quarterly profit since launching services in 2008 and has sometimes struggled to compete against better-resourced rivals Saudi Telecom Co (STC) and Etihad Etisalat (Mobily).

Zain Saudi, 37-percent owned by Kuwait’s Zain, made a net loss of 306 million riyals ($81.5 million) in the three months to Dec. 31. This compares with a net loss of 462 million riyals in the prior-year period.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Zain Saudi would make a quarterly loss of 388.5 million riyals.

The company made an annual loss of 1.27 billion riyals in 2014. That compares with an annual loss of 1.65 billion riyals a year earlier.

Zain Saudi has rejected a $586 million claim from Mobily relating to a service agreement between the two operators, with the dispute set for arbitration. ($1 = 3.7558 riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
