Zain Saudi says to appeal 619 mln riyal zakat, tax order

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Zain Saudi will appeal an order from Saudi Arabia’s Department of Zakat and Income Tax for extra payments worth 619 million riyals ($165.1 million) for the years 2009-2011, the kingdom’s number three telecommunications operator said.

The payments, consisting of 352 million riyals of zakat and 267 million riyals of withholding tax, would be appealed within the 60-day period allowed, Zain Saudi said in a bourse filing.

Zain Saudi added there was no need for any provisions, based on advice from its advisers and auditors.

Zakat is a charitable contribution which is mandatory for all Muslims to pay. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)