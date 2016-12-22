BRIEF-Steel Partners Holdings declares special one-time dividend of $.15 per unit
Steel Partners Holdings declares special one-time dividend of $.15 per unit
DUBAI Dec 22 Zain Saudi is in talks to sell its mobile transmitter towers to a consortium comprised of TASC SAL and ACWA Holding IPO-ACWA.SE, Saudi Arabia's No. 3 telecom by revenue said in a bourse statement on Thursday.
Zain Saudi, 37 per cent owned by Kuwait's Zain Group , said there was no binding agreement or certainty discussions would lead to a transaction and that regulatory approval would be required for any deal. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Dec 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named former chair and CEO of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co Ellen Kullman to its board of directors, according to a filing made public on Thursday.
Amtrust Financial Services Inc - effective Dec 19, 2016, co entered into amendment No. 7 to its credit agreement dated September 12, 2014