FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telco Zain Iraq appoints new senior executives -statement
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 31, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Telco Zain Iraq appoints new senior executives -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Zain Iraq, Kuwaiti parent firm Zain’s biggest subsidiary by revenue, has appointed a new chief financial officer and two deputy chief executives, Zain said in a statement on Tuesday.

Samer Musleh is Zain Iraq’s new CFO, while Philipe Hanna has become deputy CEO of Commercial and Strategy and Haidar Radi is Deputy CEO of Technical and Regulatory.

Zain Iraq is the country’s largest mobile operator by subscribers.

Outgoing CFO Wael Ghanayem, who was also chief operating officer, has joined parent Zain’s senior management.

Zain has operations in eight countries in the Middle East and Africa. Iraq accounted for 38 percent of its $4.3 billion of revenue in 2014. Kuwait was second with 29 percent and Sudan third with 16 percent. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.