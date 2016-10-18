Kuwaiti telecoms operator Zain post third-quarter profit up 12 pct

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Zain, Kuwait's biggest telecoms operator by subscribers, reported a better then expected 12 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday.

The former monopoly, which operates in eight countries in the Middle East and Africa, made a net profit of 43 million dinars ($142 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement.

The average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters was for a quarterly profit of 38.86 million dinars. ($1 = 0.3025 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)