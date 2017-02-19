FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Kuwait's Zain Q4 net profit falls but company hikes dividend
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 19, 2017 / 1:45 PM / 6 months ago

Kuwait's Zain Q4 net profit falls but company hikes dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Zain, Kuwait's largest telecommunications operator by subscribers, reported a net profit of 32 million dinars ($105 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, the company said on Sunday.

This represented a decrease of 11 percent from a year earlier; the company had previously announced a net profit for the fourth quarter of 2015 of 36 million dinars.

Zain recommended a cash dividend of 35 fils per share for 2016, up from 30 fils for 2015. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.