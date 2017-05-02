BRIEF-CenturyLink says on April 27 unit sold $575 mln of its 6.75% notes due 2057
* On April 27, co's unit Qwest Corp sold $575 million aggregate principal amount of its unsecured 6.75% notes due 2057 - SEC filing
DUBAI May 2 Kuwaiti telecom group Zain reported on Tuesday a three percent rise in first-quarter net profit.
The former monopoly, which operates in eight countries in the Middle East and Africa, made 38 million dinars ($124.95 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in an emailed statement.
Revenues fell 11 percent to 247 million dinars.
EFG Hermes analysts had forecast a profit of 37.41 million dinars while SICO Bahrain had forecast a 32 million dinar profit.
($1 = 0.3041 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)
