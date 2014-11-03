FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's Zain Q3 net profit falls 13 pct
November 3, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Kuwait's Zain Q3 net profit falls 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Zain, Kuwait’s No.1 telecom operator by subscribers, reported a 13 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Monday, missing analysts’ estimates.

The former monopoly, which operates in eight countries in the Middle East and Africa, made a net profit of 46 million dinars ($158.4 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 53 million dinars in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Zain would make a quarterly profit of 60.1 million dinars.

The firm had posted falling profits in six of the preceding eight quarters as tougher competition at home, service interruptions in war-torn Iraq and a steep drop in the value of Sudan’s currency weighed on the bottom line.

$1 = 0.2903 Kuwaiti dinars Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French

