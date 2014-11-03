UPDATE 1-Kuwait's Zain Q3 profit falls on Iraq, forex losses

* Q3 profit 46 mln dinars vs 53 mln dinars a yr ago

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Zain, Kuwait’s No.1 telecoms firm by subscribers, posted a 13 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Monday, missing analysts’ estimates due to foreign exchange losses and Iraq’s civil war disrupting its operations in the country.

The former monopoly, which operates in eight countries in the Middle East and Africa, made a net profit of 46 million dinars ($158 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 versus 53 million dinars in the prior-year period, it said in a statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Zain would make a quarterly profit of 60.1 million dinars.

The firm had posted falling profits in six of the preceding eight quarters as tougher competition at home, service interruptions in war-torn Iraq and a steep drop in the value of Sudan’s currency weighed on the bottom line.

Zain suffered foreign exchange losses of $52.4 million in the third quarter versus foreign exchange losses of $21.4 million in the prior-year period.

The company’s nine-month net profit fell 2 percent to 161 million dinars, while revenue was flat at 921 million dinars.

Iraq is Zain’s most important unit, accounting for 30 percent of the company’s customers and 38 percent of revenue in the first nine months of 2014.

The Iraqi unit’s nine-month net profit fell 14 percent to $224 million, outpacing a 4 percent drop in revenue to $1.24 billion, as it suffered from temporary network shutdowns and higher network operating costs due to the civil war engulfing much of the country.

Zain’s nine-month domestic profit rose 4 percent to $289 million as data income climbed 14 percent year-on-year to account for nearly a third of revenue, which totalled $935 million.

In Kuwait, Zain competes with Wataniya, a unit of Qatar’s Ooredoo, and Viva, an affiliate of Saudi Telecom Co (STC).

Third-quarter revenue was 294 million dinars. This compares with 313 million dinars a year ago. (Editing by Mark Potter)