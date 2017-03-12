FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Kuwait's Zain in final stages of selling towers -vice chairman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 12, 2017 / 9:42 AM / 5 months ago

Kuwait's Zain in final stages of selling towers -vice chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, March 12 (Reuters) - Kuwaiti telecommunications group Zain has reached the final stages of selling its mobile transmitter towers in the country, the company's vice chairman Bader Nasser al-Kharafi said on Sunday.

The company is awaiting approval from the telecommunications regulator, Kharafi said at a shareholder meeting. He did not give details of the planned sale.

Sources told Reuters in March last year that Zain was narrowing the field of potential bidders for its towers in Kuwait.

In addition, Zain's affiliate Zain Saudi said in December that it was in talks to sell its towers to a consortium comprising TASC SAL and ACWA Holding IPO-ACWA.SE. The Saudi sale would fetch over $500 million, a top executive said. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.