Zain Saudi Q4 net loss 291 mln riyals vs loss of 306 mln riyals a yr ago -statement

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Telecom operator Zain Saudi reported a narrowing fourth-quarter loss in a bourse filing on Thursday having never made a quarterly profit since launching services in 2008

Zain Saudi, 37-percent owned by Kuwait’s Zain, made a net loss of 291 million riyals in the three months to Dec. 31. This compares with a net loss of 306 million riyals in the prior-year period.

Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast Zain Saudi would make a quarterly net loss of 247 million riyals and 232.7 million riyals respectively. (Reporting By Tom Arnold and Angus McDowall; Editing by Katie Paul)