#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 22, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Mobile firm Zain Saudi appoints new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Zain Saudi, the kingdom’s third-biggest telecommunications operator, has appointed Prince Naif bin Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer as chairman.

The prince will replace Farhan bin Naif al-Jarbaa, who submitted his resignation on Oct. 11, a statement to Riyadh’s bourse said.

Zain Saudi, part-owned by Kuwait’s Zain, reported a narrowing third-quarter loss on Wednesday as it increased its subscriber base and margins improved.

Bader bin Nasser al-Kharafi, a member of Kuwait’s Kharafi family which is a major shareholder in Zain, has been appointed Zain Saudi’s vice-chairman, the statement added. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David Holmes)

