FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zain Saudi third-quarter net loss narrows but misses forecasts
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 27, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

Zain Saudi third-quarter net loss narrows but misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Zain Saudi, Saudi Arabia’s third-largest telecoms operator, reported a narrowing loss for the third quarter on Sunday, missing analysts’ forecasts, as its customer base rose by nearly a quarter.

It said in a bourse statement it made a net loss of 421 million riyals ($112 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of 493 million riyals a year ago. Five analysts polled by Reuters on average had forecast Zain Saudi would make a quarterly loss of 339 million riyals. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.