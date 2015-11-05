FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Corrections News
November 5, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-German private-sector watchdog accuses Zalando of false advertising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in third paragraph)

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - A German private-sector competition watchdog said on Thursday it filed for an injunction against online fashion retailer Zalando, accusing the group of false advertising.

The Centre for Protection against Unfair Competition said in a statement that Zalando had in its online shop misrepresented how many pieces of certain items of clothing were still available, creating the impression that customers needed to act fast to buy them.

It said it filed the suit with a regional court in Berlin.

Zalando was not immediately available for comment.

Most German trade corporations are members of the Centre for Protection against Unfair Competition, a self-regulatory body, which regularly initiates legal action against groups which infringe laws concerning unfair competition. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Nadine Schimroszik; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

