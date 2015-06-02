FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zalando says expected entry to German MDAX index shows progress
June 2, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

Zalando says expected entry to German MDAX index shows progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - The fact that Europe’s top online fashion retailer Zalando looks poised to enter Germany’s mid-cap index is a sign of how far the company has come, managing board member Rubin Ritter told the firm’s first annual general meeting.

Ritter said it underscored what the firm had achieved since the start-up launched in Berlin in 2008, listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange last October.

Deutsche Boerse is due to announce on Wednesday the results of a regular review of index composition. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

