Zalando to be added to German small-caps index SDAX

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - German online retail group Zalando will be added to small-caps index SDAX , about two months after its stock market debut, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday.

Berlin-based Zalando, in which Sweden’s Kinnevik is the biggest investor, will replace heating and ventilation company Centrotec Sustainable AG on the SDAX, the stock exchange operator said.

The index change will become effective on Dec. 22. The next regular index review will be held on March 4, 2015.

Shares in Zalando have lost some ground since their listing on the Frankfurt debut in October but a majority of analysts still see potential for the stock to rise and recommend that investors buy the stock.

Analysts also expect it to move from the SDAX to the mid-cap MDAX index in Deutsche Boerse’s next review in three months.

Some had speculated that it would replace Sky Deutschland on the MDAX this month already, after the pay-TV operator was bought by Sky Plc, but Deutsche Boerse unexpectedly selected forklift truck maker Jungheinrich for inclusion in the index instead.

The composition of the DAX index of Germany’s 30 biggest companies, the midcap index MDAX and the technology index TecDAX will remain unchanged.