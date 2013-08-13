FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fashion magnate buys stake in online retailer Zalando
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2013 / 1:50 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Fashion magnate buys stake in online retailer Zalando

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Povlsen buys shares from early-stage investors

* Povlsen also has big stake in Zalando rival ASOS

* Speculation over possible IPO; focus on profitability

* Swedish investor Kinnevik ups direct stake

BERLIN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Danish fashion store magnate Anders Holch Povlsen has bought 10 percent of Europe’s biggest online fashion retailer Zalando, continuing a push into booming e-commerce.

Fashion retailers are looking increasingly to expand into online shopping as more consumers buy clothes from home. Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) launched online sales in the United States earlier this month.

Zalando said in a statement that Povlsen, who owns the Bestseller group known for shops like Jack & Jones and Vero Moda, had bought shares from early investors including European Founders Fund (EFF), Holtzbrinck and Tengelmann, which have all retained stakes in the company founded in 2008.

A Zalando spokesman declined to give the price paid by Povlsen, who Forbes estimated is worth $2.5 billion and who also owns 28 percent of Zalando’s British rival ASOS.

“Anders Holch Povlsen will be a strong and long-term-oriented shareholder and together we want to design the future of fashion e-commerce,” Rubin Ritter, Zalando managing director, said in the statement.

Speculation has mounted that Zalando could soon look to float on the stock market, although the founders of the Berlin-based firm have said they first want to focus on achieving profitability in core markets.

Zalando has been extending its lead over ASOS as Europe’s largest online fashion site, expanding from shoes to clothes and now selling over 1,000 brands. Its 2012 net sales doubled to 1.2 billion euros ($1.60 billion).

In a separate statement, Rocket Internet, the venture capital company behind Zalando, said it had transferred its stake in the company to Swedish investment firm Kinnevik , EFF and Access Industries. Kinnevik and EFF had previously held part or all of their stakes indirectly via Rocket Internet.

Kinnevik now owns a 37 percent stake, EFF has 18 percent, while retail group Tengelmann trimmed its stake to 6 percent from 7 percent and German venture capital firm Holtzbrinck to 8 percent from 11 percent as they sold shares to Povlsen.

Kinnevik, which has been increasing its exposure to e-commerce, last year bought an additional 10 percent of Zalando at a price that valued the company at 2.8 billion euros.

Zalando has mirrored Amazon’s strategy of spending heavily on advertising to boost brand awareness, and it also offers a free, but costly, return policy in all markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.