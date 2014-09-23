FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zalando could shorten IPO subscription due to demand-sources
September 23, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

Zalando could shorten IPO subscription due to demand-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Zalando IPO-ZLDO.F, Europe’s biggest online fashion retailer, is considering shortening the subscription period for its initial public offering due to strong demand, sources familiar with the plans told Reuters.

Three financial sources said Zalando would close the books for the IPO one or two days earlier than planned as it is already oversubscribed.

Zalando, which had been expected to list on the Frankfurt exchange on Oct. 1, declined to comment.

In an indication of robust demand, Zalando shares are already trading in the gray market well above the 18.00 to 22.50 euros per share price range set last week. .

Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

