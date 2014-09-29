Zalando to price IPO towards upper end of price range - sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Zalando IPO-ZLDO.F, Europe’s biggest online fashion retailer, is likely to price its initial public offering (IPO) just below the upper end of the 18 euros to 22.50 euros price range, three people familiar with the deal said.

“Books are closed. Pricing will be close to the upper end of the range,” one of the sources said, adding that selling the shares to high quality investors was more important than trying to maximize proceeds.

A final price will be set later on Monday, the sources said.

Zalando, which is expected to list on the Frankfurt exchange on Oct. 1 in one of Germany’s biggest technology stock flotation for years, declined to comment.

The Berlin-based company has said that it aims to raise between 507 million euros ($643 mln) and 633 million euros from the IPO, including potential over-allotment shares, valuing the company at up to 5.6 billion euros.

The listing is part of a busy season for e-commerce IPOs, led by the mammoth New York listing of China’s Alibaba. German firm Rocket Internet, which helped to launch Zalando and numerous other e-commerce sites, is also poised to list this week. (1 US dollar = 0.7883 euro) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)