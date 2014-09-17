Zalando sets price range for IPO at 18-22.50 eur

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Zalando IPO-ZLDO.F, Europe’s biggest dedicated online fashion retailer, has set a price range for its initial public offering of 18.00 to 22.50 euros per share, it said on Wednesday.

The company said it aimed to raise between 507 million euros ($655.20 million) and 633 million euros in the offer, including over-allotment shares.

The company said it already had cornerstone investments of about 127 million euros, including from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc.

The offer period would start on Thursday, with the first day of trading planned for Oct. 1, Zalando said.