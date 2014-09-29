FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zalando to price its shares at 21.50 eur for IPO -sources
September 29, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Zalando to price its shares at 21.50 eur for IPO -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Online fashion retailer Zalando is set to price its shares at 21.50 euros ($27.28) per share for its initial public offering (IPO), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The Berlin-based company has said that it aims to raise between 507 million euros and 633 million euros from the IPO, including potential over-allotment shares, valuing the company at up to 5.6 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7879 euro) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Arno Schuetze, Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

