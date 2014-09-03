Zalando aims to raise over 500 mln eur with IPO - source

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest online fashion company Zalando is aiming to raise over 500 million euros ($657 million) with a public listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange later this year, a source familiar with the transaction said.

The source said on Wednesday the pricing for the IPO would be set the week of Sept. 29. The company said earlier that it was aiming to list shares representing 10-11 percent of total capital.