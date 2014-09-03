FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zalando aims to raise over 500 mln eur with IPO - source
September 3, 2014

Zalando aims to raise over 500 mln eur with IPO - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest online fashion company Zalando is aiming to raise over 500 million euros ($657 million) with a public listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange later this year, a source familiar with the transaction said.

The source said on Wednesday the pricing for the IPO would be set the week of Sept. 29. The company said earlier that it was aiming to list shares representing 10-11 percent of total capital.

1 US dollar = 0.7612 euro Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Maria Sheahan

