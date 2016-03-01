FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zalando expects strong growth to continue in 2016
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 1, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Zalando expects strong growth to continue in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest dedicated online fashion retailer Zalando expects revenues to grow by as much as another quarter in 2016, prompting it to accelerate plans to build another large distribution hub.

Zalando said it expected sales to grow in 2016 at the upper end of the 20-25 percentage rate it targets, while it aims for a margin on adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 3.0 to 4.5 percent.

Zalando, which had already published preliminary results, reported net income of 121.5 million euros ($132.1 million) for 2015 on revenues of 2.96 billion.

The company also said that Lothar Lanz would become its new chairman, effective after its annual general meeting on May 31, replacing Cristina Stenbeck of major investor Kinnevik , which said it remained committed to Zalando.

$1 = 0.9196 euros Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
