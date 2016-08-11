Zalando quarterly profits jump in core markets

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Zalando, Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, confirmed the strong quarterly results it reported last month, with a big jump in profitability driven by its core business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Zalando said second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) almost tripled to 80.9 million euros ($90.3 million) on revenue up 25 percent to 916 million euros, compared to analyst consensus for 78 million and 918 million respectively.

Zalando last month raised its guidance for the full year adjusted EBIT margin to 4.0-5.5 percent from 3.0 to 4.5 percent and reiterated a forecast for full-year sales to grow at the upper end of a 20 to 25 percent range.