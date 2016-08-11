FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zalando quarterly profits jump in core markets
August 11, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Zalando quarterly profits jump in core markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Zalando, Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, confirmed the strong quarterly results it reported last month, with a big jump in profitability driven by its core business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Zalando said second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) almost tripled to 80.9 million euros ($90.3 million) on revenue up 25 percent to 916 million euros, compared to analyst consensus for 78 million and 918 million respectively.

Zalando last month raised its guidance for the full year adjusted EBIT margin to 4.0-5.5 percent from 3.0 to 4.5 percent and reiterated a forecast for full-year sales to grow at the upper end of a 20 to 25 percent range.

$1 = 0.8957 euros Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
