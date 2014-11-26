Online fashion retailer Zalando on track for profitable 2014

BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest online fashion retailer Zalando, whose shares have sagged since listing last month, said it was on track to make its first full-year profit after reporting sales growth slowed slightly in the third quarter.

Zalando said sales rose 24 percent to 501 million euros($624.80 million) in the last three months, when many fashion companies were hit by unseasonably mild weather, down from 25 percent in the second quarter.

Zalando said in a statement it was on track to record slightly positive group earnings before interest and taxation for the full year, more upbeat than its previous outlook.

Zalando’s shares, which listed in Frankfurt last month, have sagged below their issue price of 21.50 euros, but recovered somewhat this week after the company announced a deal with Gap Inc to sell its core brand from next May. They were indicated up 3.3 percent at brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

Zalando, which began selling shoes in 2008, now ships 1,500 brands to customers in 15 countries, gaining widespread visibility with its “scream for joy” slogan and ads showing delighted customers tearing open Zalando packages. (1 US dollar = 0.8019 euro) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)