Germany's Zalando lifts 2015 sales forecast
August 13, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Zalando lifts 2015 sales forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Zalando, Europe’s largest dedicated online fashion retailer, lifted its full-year revenue forecast after sales growth accelerated further in the first half.

The Berlin-based company now expects revenue to grow 28-31 percent in 2015, after previous guidance for a 20-25 percent increase.

It affirmed its full-year target for an adjusted operating margin of 4.5 percent.

Zalando reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 30.2 million euros ($33.66 million) in the April-June period, down from 35.1 million euros last year.

$1 = 0.8971 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
