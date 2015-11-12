FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zalando sales soar as new brands launched
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Zalando sales soar as new brands launched

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest dedicated online fashion retailer Zalando saw quarterly sales growth accelerate and said it was aiming to reach almost 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) for the full-year after it launched new brands and speeded up delivery.

Zalando said third-quarter revenue rose 42.2 percent to 713.1 million euros, although it slipped to an adjusted loss before interest and taxation of 23.5 million euros from an operating profit of 3.8 million a year ago.

Last month, Zalando cut its 2015 profit margin target, citing increased spending on developing its business, knocking its shares - which floated in Frankfurt last year. ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.