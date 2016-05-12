FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zalando buys Tradebyte, first quarter revenues miss forecasts
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 12, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Zalando buys Tradebyte, first quarter revenues miss forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - Zalando, Europe’s biggest dedicated online fashion retailer, said on Thursday it had bought e-commerce software company Tradebyte as it reported first-quarter revenues and profit that missed analyst expectations.

Zalando, which last month announced preliminary figures, said first-quarter sales rose 24 percent to 796 million euros ($909 million), versus consensus for 807 million euros.

Adjusted earnings before tax came in at 20 million euros, below a Thomson Reuters Smart Estimate of 23.3 million.

The Berlin-based firm reiterated full-year guidance for revenue growth at the upper end of a 20 to 25 percent range and an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.0 to 4.5 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

