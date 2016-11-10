FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Zalando reports slower sales growth in third quarter
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 10, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

Zalando reports slower sales growth in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Zalando, Europe's biggest online-only fashion retailer, reported higher profit in the third quarter even as sales growth slowed as shoppers delayed purchases of winter gear due to unusually warm weather.

Zalando said third-quarter sales rose 17.1 percent to 835 million euros ($913.07 million), compared with average analyst forecasts for 837 million and down from 25 percent the previous quarter. It reiterated it expects sales growth for 2016 to come in at the upper end of a 20-25 percent range.

Zalando reported a margin on adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) of 2.3 percent and confirmed a new forecast it gave last month for a 2016 adjusted EBIT margin of 5.0 to 6.0 percent.

$1 = 0.9145 euros Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.