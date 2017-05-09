FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Zalando reports solid growth helped by male shoppers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 9, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 3 months ago

Zalando reports solid growth helped by male shoppers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - Zalando, Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, saw first-quarter sales grow 23 percent, supported by a marketing campaign featuring U.S. actor James Franco aimed at attracting more male customers.

Zalando, which already reported preliminary results last month, said sales came in at 980 million euros ($1.07 billion), while adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) was flat at 20.3 million, broadly in line with analysts forecasts.

Zalando said sales rose 17 percent in its core Germany, Austria and Switzerland region and 28 percent in its other, newer markets in Europe. It reiterated a forecast for 2017 sales growth of 20 to 25 percent and an EBIT margin of 5 to 6 percent.

$1 = 0.9156 euros Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.