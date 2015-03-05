FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zalando plans hiring spree to expand online fashion platform
March 5, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Zalando plans hiring spree to expand online fashion platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 5 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest dedicated online fashion retailer Zalando said on Thursday it plans to hire new employees on a large scale as it expands its fashion platform to support a target of 20-25 percent growth in 2015.

Zalando, which listed in Frankfurt last year, rushed out preliminary 2014 results last month after they beat analyst expectations, reporting its first annual group profit: adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 82 million euros ($90.52 million).

On Thursday, Zalando confirmed a target for 2015 sales to increase by 20 to 25 percent and said it expects its EBIT margin to be broadly around the 2014 level of 9 percent as it invests in technology to fuel future growth.

It expects to hire many new employees to support projects like a new curated shopping service and a broadening of its range, for example in booming women’s sportswear. ($1 = 0.9059 euros)

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
