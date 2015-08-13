UPDATE 2-Online retailer Zalando lifts sales forecast for 2015

* Sees full-year revenue growth of 28-31 pct

* Still expects full-year EBIT margin of 4.5 pct

* Fraud cuts into H1 earnings

* Shares soar as much as 10 pct (Adds details on fraud, analyst comment, share price)

By Kirsti Knolle

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Zalando, Europe’s largest dedicated online fashion retailer, lifted its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday after sales growth accelerated in the second quarter, helped by a growing number of customers and an increased appetite for exclusive brands.

The Berlin-based company, which ships clothes, shoes and accessories to more than 16 million customers, now expects revenue to grow 28-31 percent in 2015 from 2.21 billion euros ($2.46 billion) last year, having previously given guidance for a 20-25 percent increase.

Zalando, the exclusive retailer for U.S. apparel retailer Gap and the British Topshop brand in Germany, affirmed its full-year target for an adjusted operating margin of 4.5 percent after a series of fraudulent activities by bogus customers weighed on second-quarter profitability.

The fraud cut into Zalando’s operating margin by 2 percentage points during the first half to 3.7 percent, it said.

As a result, it took an 18.5 million euro ($20.6 million) writedown on trade receivables in the second quarter, reflecting bogus customers ordering goods in high volumes for delivery to fake addresses to be payable at a later date via invoice.

After spotting the problem, it revised its credit scoring system and stepped up fraud monitoring.

“This issue is fixed now,” board member Rubin Ritter said in a conference call.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) decreased to 30.2 million euros ($33.66 million) in the April-June period, down from 35.1 million euros last year. Second-quarter revenue grew 34.1 percent to 733 million euros.

Zalando said the use of mobile devices grew 40 percent in the second quarter; 57 percent of more than 400 million site visits were from tablets or mobile phones.

The world’s No. 6 in apparel and footwear internet retailing, which ships to 15 countries, plans to expand its logistics power by building a third hub in Germany and by opening up a warehouse in Italy to speed up delivery to customers in southern Europe.

“Zalando’s business model allows for a geographically balanced sales exposure limiting the risk of external effects like changing consumer patterns and adverse weather effects, while at the same time keeping inventory levels low,” Hauck & Aufhaeuser analyst Christian Schwenkenbrecher, who has a Buy rating on the stock, wrote in a note to clients.

Zalando shares, which listed at 21.50 euros in October last year, soared as much 10.3 percent, and were up 7.3 percent at 32.94 euros at 1040 GMT.