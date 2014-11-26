UPDATE 2-Online fashion retailer Zalando on track for profitable 2014

* Q3 sales up 24 pct vs Q2 rise of 25 pct

* On track for slightly positive group EBIT for full year

* German-speaking markets lead shift to profitability

* Marketing spending down 8 pct

* Shares jump 7 pct, trade above listing price (Adds details, analyst comment)

By Emma Thomasson

BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest online fashion retailer Zalando said it is on track to make its first full-year profit as it reins in marketing spending after reporting sales growth slowed slightly in the third quarter.

Shares in the Berlin-based firm, which had sagged since listing in Frankfurt last month, were up 7.7 percent by 0827 GMT to 21.62 euros, above their issue price of 21.50 euros.

Zalando, in which Sweden’s Kinnevik is the biggest investor, said it was on track to record slightly positive group earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) for the full year, more upbeat than its previous forecast, as well as sales growth of 20-25 percent.

“Q3 earnings beat consensus,” said Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Juergen Kolb, who rates the stock “buy”. “We could have to trim our sales forecast but increase our EBIT expectations.”

Zalando, which began selling shoes in 2008, now ships 1,500 brands to customers in 15 countries, gaining widespread visibility with its “scream for joy” slogan and ads showing delighted customers tearing open Zalando packages.

Management board member Rubin Ritter said spending on marketing as a percentage of sales was down 8 percent compared with a year ago as Zalando no longer needed to advertise so heavily to acquire new customers.

The number of active customers rose to 14.1 million from 12.3 million, a slightly slower rate of growth than in the second quarter, while gross merchandise volume per active customer accelerated to grow by 12 percent.

Sales growth slowed slightly to 24 percent from 25 percent in the second quarter, but that was still ahead of the overall online fashion industry, which has suffered from a mild start to the fall/winter season that Ritter said extended into the fourth quarter.

“In that context, we are very happy with these growth numbers,” he told a media conference call.

The retailer, which makes 60 percent of its sales in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, said the German-speaking region led the group’s improved profitability, while it grew faster in newer markets elsewhere.

Ritter said Zalando, which announced a deal on Monday to sell the Gap brand from next May, had no immediate plans to invest in new warehouses or expand to new markets. (1 US dollar = 0.8019 euro) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Louise Heavens)