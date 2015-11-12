CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Zalando sales soar as new brands launched

(Corrects spelling of name, paragraph 3)

* Q3 revenue up 42.2 pct to 713.1 mln

* 2015 sales set to come close to 3 bln euros

* Zalando shares hit last month by profit warning

* Shares up 2 pct at top of MDAX in pre-market trade

BERLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest dedicated online fashion retailer Zalando saw quarterly sales growth accelerate and said it was aiming to reach almost 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) for the full-year after it launched new brands and speeded up delivery.

Zalando said third-quarter revenue rose 42.2 percent to 713.1 million euros, although it slipped to an adjusted loss before interest and tax (EBIT) of 23.5 million euros from an operating profit of 3.8 million a year ago.

Launched in Berlin in 2008, Zalando competes with the likes of Britain’s ASOS and serves customers in 15 European markets with over 1,500 brands, including big names like Gap and Topshop that were added this year.

Zalando, which saw its shares take a hit last month when it indicated it would make a loss in the quarter, said margins were hurt by higher spending on a mobile app, a hit from fraudulent activities by bogus customers and an early start to the winter season forcing it to discount summer fashion.

“We are confident that we will deliver a unique combination of fast growth and clear profitability for the full year,” co-chief executive Rubin Ritter said in a statement.

Zalando said it would reach close to 3 billion euros in revenue for the full year and have around 10,000 employees by the end of 2015. Analysts are expecting 2015 revenue of 2.97 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Smart Estimates.

That would imply an annual growth rate of 36 percent, above a revised target for revenues to grow by 33 to 35 percent that Zalando gave last month.

ASOS last month forecast sales growth for the 2015-16 year of about 20 percent and an operating margin of 4 percent. It has a target to eventually hit 2.5 billion pounds ($3.80 billion) of annual sales.

($1 = 0.9305 euros)