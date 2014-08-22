FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Rocket Internet, Zalando set to unveil IPO plans in Sept -sources
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 22, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's Rocket Internet, Zalando set to unveil IPO plans in Sept -sources

Alexander Hübner

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - German venture capital firm Rocket Internet and Zalando, Europe’s biggest fashion retailer, are each on the brink of announcing plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange, several sources with knowledge of the plans said.

Both firms want to announce plans for initial public offerings (IPO) in the first half of September, meaning that the two biggest Internet listings in Germany for more than a decade could take place concurrently, financial sources told Reuters.

“If they really run in parallel, that would be very unfortunate,” said a banker involved in the plans.

Zalando, which is holding an investor presentation on its business next Thursday, is expected to seek to raise around 900 million euros ($1.2 billion), while Rocket Internet is aiming for 800 million, the sources said.

The companies declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Emma Thomasson and Eric Auchard, Writing by Jonathan Gould, Editing by Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.