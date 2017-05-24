FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Samwer brothers sell 3.8 percent stake in Zalando
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 24, 2017 / 6:16 PM / 3 months ago

Samwer brothers sell 3.8 percent stake in Zalando

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - Global Founders GmbH has cut its stake in Zalando, Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, by 3.78 percent, according to a voting rights announcement issued by Zalando on Wednesday.

The stake Global Founders GmbH -- the investment vehicle of German start-up investors Oliver, Marc and Alexander Samwer -- holds in Zalando fell to 4.99 percent on May 22, the filing showed.

Based on Wednesday's closing price, the stake Global Founders GmbH has sold is worth 391 million euros ($437 million).

$1 = 0.8941 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.