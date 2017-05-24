Samwer brothers sell 3.8 percent stake in Zalando

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - Global Founders GmbH has cut its stake in Zalando, Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, by 3.78 percent, according to a voting rights announcement issued by Zalando on Wednesday.

The stake Global Founders GmbH -- the investment vehicle of German start-up investors Oliver, Marc and Alexander Samwer -- holds in Zalando fell to 4.99 percent on May 22, the filing showed.

Based on Wednesday's closing price, the stake Global Founders GmbH has sold is worth 391 million euros ($437 million).