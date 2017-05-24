FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zalando says new Nordic warehouse to be placed in Brunna, near Stockholm
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 24, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 3 months ago

Zalando says new Nordic warehouse to be placed in Brunna, near Stockholm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 24 (Reuters) - Zalando, Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, said on Wednesday it would open its new Nordic distribution hub in Brunna, near Stockholm, with the aim to speed up delivery across the Nordic region.

* co-CEO Rubin Ritter told Reuters company will invest 20-30 million euros ($55.87 million) in the new facility together with its partner, developer NREP Logicenters.

* Says hopes for 200-300 staff over time in the new factility, which will be operated by a local logistics partner.

* Says expects to open the facility later this year, and fully ramp it up in the course of 2018.

* Zalando announced the plan for the new Nordic distribution hub in January, saying then it expected to invest a 2-digit million euro amount ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)

