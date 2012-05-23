FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zale quarterly loss narrows as same-store sales jump
May 23, 2012 / 11:45 AM / 5 years ago

Zale quarterly loss narrows as same-store sales jump

May 23 (Reuters) - Zale Corp reported a narrower third-quarter loss on Wednesday, led by another jump in sales in its U.S. fine jewelry brands segment.

Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 8 percent in the quarter, continuing a trend of improving business in recent quarters.

The U.S. fine jewelry brands unit, which accounts for about 70 percent of annual revenue and consists of Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet and Gordon’s Jewelers, posted a 10.9 percent increase in same-store sales.

The net loss narrowed by about a half to $4.5 million, or 14 cents per share, in the third quarter ended April 30, from $9 million, or 28 cents per share, a year ago.

