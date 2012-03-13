FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Zale names head of kiosk business
March 13, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Zale names head of kiosk business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Zale Corp said on Tuesday that it had hired a general manager to oversee its kiosk business, which consists primarily of the Piercing Pagoda mall-based chain.

Jamie Singleton will start on March 27 as senior vice president and general manager of Piercing Pagoda, which last fiscal year accounted for 14 percent of Zale’s sales. She will report to Chief Executive Officer Theo Killion.

Singleton previously was an executive of CPI Corp.

Zale’s kiosk revenue fell 2.6 percent to $77.5 million in its most recent quarter.

Piercing Pagoda, which sells inexpensive jewelry and offers ear-piercing, had 666 locations as of July 31, compared with 684 two years earlier. Zale also owns the Zales chain, among others.

