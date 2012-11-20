FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Zale's loss worse than expected, shares tumble
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Zale's loss worse than expected, shares tumble

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Zale Corp, which offers affordable jewelry to middle-class shoppers, on Tuesday posted a deeper quarterly loss than Wall Street expected on sales that did not meet expectations, and shares fell more than 11 percent in after-hours trading.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 1.8 percent to $357.5 million, missing analyst projections of $364.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The net loss narrowed from a year earlier, but was 20 cents per share bigger than analysts had expected.

Shares fell 83 cents to $6.61 in after-hours trading after the company released its results. Last Tuesday, Zale shares reached $7.66, their highest level since 2009.

Zale reported its eighth straight quarter of same-store sales gains. Zale’s U.S. fine jewelry brands unit, which accounts for about 70 percent of annual revenue and consists of Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet and Gordon’s Jewelers, posted a 3.9 percent increase in same-store sales in the quarter.

The company, which operates Peoples Jewellers in Canada, reported company wide a same-store sales gains of 3.7 percent excluding the impact of current translations.

The company’s net loss for the first quarter narrowed to $28.3 million, or 88 cents per share, from $31.9 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.