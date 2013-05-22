FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zale taps rival's ex-CEO as chairman, same-store sales edge up
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2013 / 12:21 PM / in 4 years

Zale taps rival's ex-CEO as chairman, same-store sales edge up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Zale Corp on Wednesday reported a modest bump in third-quarter same-store sales and said the former chief executive of its biggest rival, Kay Jewelers parent Signet Jewelers Ltd, will be its new chairman.

Terry Burman, who was Signet’s CEO from 2000 to 2011 and oversaw large U.S. market share gains that came partly at Zale’s expense, will take up the post next Friday, Zale said.

Zale, which three years ago faced sharply declining sales and narrowly averted a cash shortage, reported that sales at stores open at least a year rose 1.4 percent in the quarter that ended April 30.

It was the company’s tenth straight quarter of same-store sales gains and compares with an 8 percent jump a year earlier.

Overall revenue slid 0.6 percent to $442.7 million.

Same-store sales at its Zales and Zales Outlets stores, by far its biggest chains, rose 3 percent. In Canada, where it operates Peoples Jewellers, same-store sales were down 0.9 percent. Excluding the impact of currency, they rose 1 percent.

Zale also operates the mall-based Piercing Pagoda kiosks and Gordon’s Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers will report its quarterly results on Thursday.

Zale reported net income of $5.1 million, or 13 cents per share, compared with a loss of $4.5 million, or 14 cents per share a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.