BRIEF-Zale says February comp sales down so far, hurt by storms, tax issues

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Zale Corp : * Exclusive, branded merchandise now represents approx 10 percent of fine

jewelry revenue-presentation slide * CEO says exclusive, branded jewelry could eventually be 25 percent of fine

jewelry revenue * CFO says early February sales “very soft”, comp sales month-to-date down by

“mid-single digit” percentage * CFO says weather in northeast, payroll tax increase affected early February

sales; sales trends around valentine’s day improved * CEO says valentine’s day comp was positive over year ago