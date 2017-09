Nov 11 (Reuters) - Zalicus Inc said it would stop developing an experimental pain drug after it failed to show a benefit over a placebo in two mid-stage trials.

The drug, called Z160, was being developed for treating chronic pain. Zalicus said it now planned to focus on another pain drug, Z944.

The company’s shares were halted in pre-market trading. They closed at $4.69 on Friday on the Nasdaq.