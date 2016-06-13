FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-Zambia's Zambeef reports record H1 profit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 13, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Zambia's Zambeef reports record H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects currency conversion, paragraph 1)

LUSAKA, June 13 (Reuters) - Food processing company Zambeef Products Plc reported a 101.7 million Zambian kwacha ($9.46 million) mid-year net profit on Monday.

"This has been the highest recorded profit after tax for an interim result in the history of Zambeef," the company said in a statement.

Operating profit for the six months to March 31 jumped to 155.3 million kwacha from 51.4 million while group revenue rose to 1.122 billion kwacha from 660 million, it said.

Zambeef attributed the improved performance to its growing cold chain division coupled with strict cost control and expansion of its retail network.

$1 = 10.7500 Zambian kwachas Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.