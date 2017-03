LUSAKA Feb 28 Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Plc has appointed Herman Kasekende as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, it said on Tuesday.

Kasekende, who was the bank's former CEO in Uganda, takes over from Andrew Okai, who has taken a new role as Global Chief Operating Officer for Retail Banking at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore, the lender said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)