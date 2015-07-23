Zambia launches US$1.25bn July 2027 bond to yield 9.375%

LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Zambia has launched a US$1.25bn July 2027 amortising bond at a yield of 9.375%, according to a deal lead.

The final yield compares to initial price thoughts of 9.50% area, released earlier on Thursday.

Zambia’s bond has an 11-year average life with three equal redemption payments in July 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Pricing is expected later on Thursday.

Barclays and Deutsche Bank are running the deal. Zambia is rated B by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)