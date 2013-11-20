FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zambia-Tanzania copper railway shut after accident
November 20, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

Zambia-Tanzania copper railway shut after accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority has suspended the transportation of freight and passengers between the two countries for at least week after an accident dislocated a rail line, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

The TAZARA line is a key route for copper exports through the Tanzanian port of Dar es Salaam from Zambia, Africa’s top copper producer, and the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Cross-border operations were halted on Monday after a truck hit a railway bridge in Tanzania, Zambia’s privately owned Post Newspaper reported.

“The rail line was dislocated and tentatively declared impassable for the next seven days,” TAZARA spokesman Conrad Simuchile said.

In March, the national railways of Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania signed an agreement to make it easier to transport goods such as copper by rail between the countries. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Cropley)

