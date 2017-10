LUSAKA, March 25 (Reuters) - Zambia arrested former President Rupiah Banda for abuse of authority over a Nigerian oil deal, a spokeswoman for the government’s investigative team said on Monday.

Banda last week appeared before an official panel to answer allegations of corruption during his three years in charge of Africa’s biggest copper producer. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)